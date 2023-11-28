Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/Local Business

Is that ship the largest in Port Kembla? Not quite, and here's why

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 28 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cape Sapphire currently docked in Port Kembla. The ship may be big, but not the biggest to dock in Port Kembla. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Cape Sapphire currently docked in Port Kembla. The ship may be big, but not the biggest to dock in Port Kembla. Picture by Sylvia Liber

As the Cape Sapphire made its way into Port Kembla harbour yesterday morning, assisted by multiple tugboats, locals lit up Facebook with the question of whether this was the biggest ship ever to come into Port Kembla harbour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.