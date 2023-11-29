Dogs should be off leash in designated areas: Letters, November 29, 2023

I read with disbelief of a small child being attacked on a bike path outside North Beach Pavilion.
What was the owner of the German Shepherd or any dog allowing their dog to be off lead was thinking. I myself am an owner of a dog and have had my own dog attacked while on lead by a dog off lead and being told by the owner it's alright my dog won't hurt you before it attacked mine.
There are designated parks and beaches dogs can go off lead and are the only place where this should happen.
Sandra Borg, Cordeaux Heights
Thanks to your correspondent Rob Goodfellow for alerting readers to the reason for the building traffic problems in the Wollongong CBD (Mercury, November 25, 2023).
Many, years ago my financial adviser alerted me to the magic of compound interest, where overtime you build upon what you have accumulated from previous periods.
It seems to me the same formula applies to the traffic generated by Wollongong's burgeoning multi-storey developments.
Chris Cartledge, Wollongong
The contribution 'Broelman's View cartoon inappropriate' (Mercury, November 20,) provided yet another clue to persona of Adrian Devlin. Reading the contribution, until its fourth paragraph,
I thought "eureka," he appears to understand the gravitas of the CCP action. But alas, in paragraph four he resorted to type by attempting to denigrate our prime minister, Anthony Albanese.
His allegation our prime minister "is not regarded as a courageous one by many Australians" represents libel in the absence of proven evidence.
I doubt Adrian Devlin AKA, "the usual suspect," possess such evidence.
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Response to the letter by David Curtis "Wind farm decision will come down to raw economics" (Mercury, November 27) has got to be a joke. Wind farms and sound economics don't add up? Just like wind farms will be a sense of pride for locals? In addition the idea wind farms will be a winner for tourism?
Wind farm economics is a disaster with a host of problems. Foreign companies using imported steel that translates to our quality coal and iron ore not being required which means no business for our local steelworks? This means no industry and financial win for the Wollongong region.
No tourism operator with "half a brain" would want bloody useless offshore wind farms as an attraction for visitors to Wollongong and the South Coast. Wind farms are also a disaster for consistent base load power and an environmental train wreck for marine life.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
