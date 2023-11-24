Toddler left with facial injuries after dog attack in North Wollongong

A two-year-old child was left with facial injuries after an alleged dog attack in North Wollongong, with police calling for help to find the owner of the dog.
"A woman and her dog were walking along the bike path on Cliff Road, when the German shepherd lunged at a two-year-old girl," a police spokeswoman said.
"The girl attended Wollongong Hospital and was treated for facial injuries."
The alleged attack occurred around 4.30pm on Saturday, October 14 on the bike path near North Beach Pavilion.
Wollongong Police District officers have released two CCTV images of a woman they believe may be able to assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wollongong Police District on 4226 7899. Please quote police report number E94277030.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.