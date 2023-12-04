Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/News/Health

COVID loves Christmas - but will Illawarra cases peak before the big day?

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file picture of a man and woman in front of a Chrsitmas tree, she is holding a red face mask. Image by Canva
A file picture of a man and woman in front of a Chrsitmas tree, she is holding a red face mask. Image by Canva

Another Christmas, another COVID wave - as cases across continue to rise as the festive season parties and gatherings pick up for the third year running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help