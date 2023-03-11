Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra childcare centres battle dozens of gastro outbreaks

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 11 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:00pm
The Illawarra's public health unit says the number of gastro outbreaks at childcare centres across the region is 33 per cent higher than average for this time of year.

