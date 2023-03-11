Illawarra childcare centres battle dozens of gastro outbreaks

The main treatment for viral gastroenteritis is to rest and drink plenty of fluids.

Keep children with vomiting, diarrhea or fever home from childcare services and school. Children should not return until 48 hours have passed since their last symptom.

Do not attend work if you have symptoms of viral gastroenteritis.



Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with soap and running water, particularly after using the toilet, assisting someone with diarrhoea and/or vomiting.

Do not prepare food for others or care for others whilst you are sick. If you work in the food industry, do not return to work until 48 hours after your symptoms stop.

Immediately and thoroughly clean contaminated surfaces with hot, soapy water and then disinfect the area using a household disinfectant. If possible, disinfect with a freshly made sodium hypochlorite (bleach) solution, prepared according to manufacturer's instructions.

Immediately remove and wash clothing or linen that may be contaminated with stool or vomit (use hot water and detergent).