Illawarra childcare centres battle dozens of gastro outbreaks

The Illawarra's public health unit says the number of gastro outbreaks at childcare centres across the region is 33 per cent higher than average for this time of year.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Public Health Director Curtis Gregory said outbreaks were typically defined as two or more children or staff having sudden onset of vomiting or diarrhoea in a two-day period.
"There has been a higher-than-average number of gastroenteritis outbreaks at childcare centres in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven this year, with around 40 reported to the ISLHD Public Health Unit in 2023 compared to 30 on average for this same period in recent years," he said.
"Viral gastro outbreaks are usually caused by multiple interconnecting and complex factors, such as waning immunity in a population, changes in population dynamics and social connections (such as a new school year) and/or changes in circulating strains of existing pathogens."
Asked if there were any particular pathogens causing the current spike, Mr Gregory said it could be caused by many different viruses, such as rotavirus and norovirus as well as other causes including bacteria, toxins, parasites, and some other diseases.
Earlier this year, there was a rise in the number of rotovirus cases across NSW - with 197 cases of the identified in the first two weeks of this year, compared to about 40 cases during the same period in 2022.
Some parents at Illawarra childcare centres have also been given information about a disease caused by the parasite, Cryptosporidium, which infects the intestine.
Cryptosporidiosis can be more common in the summer months, according to NSW Health, as transmission can occur through swimming pools, and symptoms can come and go and be drawn out over days and weeks.
The most common symptoms are watery diarrhoea and stomach cramps, while other symptoms may include fever, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite, and some people with the infection have no symptoms at all.
In most cases the disease resolves without medical treatment, but symptoms can be more severe in those with weakened immune systems.
During gastro outbreaks, Mr Curtis said the Public Health Unit provided information and advice to certain settings, including childcare centres, schools, nursing homes and hospitals, on ways to prevent or reduce the spread of infection.
"This includes information on hand washing, cleaning, and specific actions to separate people with symptoms," he said.
He said kids with vomiting, diarrhea or fever should be kept home and should not return until 48 after their last symptom.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
