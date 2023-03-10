Top five court stories of the week: The Illawarra Mercury's new series

Too long; didn't read? We are now on TikTok!
One of the Illawarra's most notorious criminals known for soliciting the murder of her father is back behind bars.
This time, Belinda Van Krevel is accused of stabbing her new boyfriend, leaving him with a punctured lung.
The wife and mother of alleged drug supply kingpins Robert and Daniel Bojlevski has had her drug charges cleared in a hearing this week.
Marsh hugged her daughter as she was found not guilty of her drug-related charges.
A man has been charged with assaulting an Illawarra police dog, named Yoyo.
Police were called to a Unanderra unit last weekend after Harley Hurkett allegedly punched a man in the face.
The dog squad was called to arrest him. Yoyo is now doing well.
Two women allegedly escalated a Facebook argument with a man by showing up to his Berkeley address, one accused of being armed with a knife.
Sophia Strang and Anne Marie Gallacher were granted bail over the alleged incident this week.
