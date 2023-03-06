Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Two Berkeley women Sophia Strang and Anne Marie Gallacher accused of escalating Facebook argument with 20cm knife

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 7 2023 - 10:46pm, first published 8:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Strang (top) Anne Marie Gallacher (bottom) were granted bail yesterday. Pictures from Facebook.

Two women who allegedly escalated a Facebook argument with a man by showing up to his Berkeley address - one accused of carrying a knife - have been granted bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.