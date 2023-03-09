Man charged with assaulting Lake Illawarra police dog, Yoyo

A man has been charged with assaulting an Illawarra police dog named Yoyo during his arrest involving multiple officers at the weekend.
Harley Hurkett, 28, was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, four days on from the alleged incident.
According to court papers, Lake Illawarra officers responded to calls that Hurkett allegedly punched a male neighbour in the face about 9pm on Sunday, March 5.
Officers arrived at a unit in Rachel Crescent, Unanderra where they attempted to speak with Hurkett, who allegedly closed the door on the officers, before he opened it again and headbutted a male constable.
The constable was taken to Wollongong Hospital suffering minor head injuries.
The Dog Squad, including six officers and Yoyo, were at the scene where they remained, eventually gaining entry to the property and arresting Hurkett sometime before midnight.
Police will allege Hurkett also injured another male constable and assaulted Yoyo.
NSW Police has since confirmed that the Belgian Malinois police dog is now recovering and doing well.
Yoyo was one of 12 new recruits who joined the ranks in 2018, with his name chosen by sick kids from The Children's Hospital at Westmead.
In court on Thursday, defence lawyer Justine Hall argued for Hurkett's release, saying he had himself sustained a significant injury during the ordeal and was recovering from major surgery at Wollongong Hospital.
"He has significant damage to his tendons, soft tissue and ligaments," Ms Hall said.
"He is in significant pain and discomfort ... there are limitations as to what medication can be dispensed in custody."
Ms Hall added Hurkett had a pet dog and other animals at his property that he needed to care for.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Smith opposed Hurkett's release, arguing he was on parole at the time of the alleged offending and that prosecution case against him was "strong".
Sgt Smith added there would be appropriate treatment for his injuries will be available in custody.
Registrar Bruiceen Coulthard denied Hurkett's release and adjourned the matter to March 13.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
