Millions of dollars could be cut to homelessness services in the upcoming Federal Budget, and Illawarra welfare advocates are angry.
Southern Youth and Family Services (SYFS) has joined hundreds of other services and organisations around the country to demand a $65.5 million commitment to the sector continue by the Federal Government.
The government is in negotiations at present with the states and territories on how to move forward, as the current pledge to homelessness services will expire on June 30.
We will have to cut hours for staff and reduce our 24-hour and on-call services. That means vulnerable young people will be turned away at a time when they most need support. If we lose staff, we also lose their skills and experience.- Narelle Clay, SYFS
SYFS CEO Narelle Clay said it comes at the worst time when "demand is skyrocketing due to the housing crisis".
"Cuts will have a significant impact on our ability to deliver services," she said.
"We will have to cut hours for staff and reduce our 24-hour and on-call services. That means vulnerable young people will be turned away at a time when they most need support. If we lose staff, we also lose their skills and experience."
On Tuesday, Ms Clay travelled to Canberra - along with representatives of the Australian Services Union (ASU) and Homelessness Australia - to deliver an open letter to Minister for Housing and Homelessness Julie Collins calling on her to continue the funding.
More than 200 charities and homelessness services have signed onto the letter, which was initiated by Housing Australia, National Shelter, the Community Housing Industry Association, and the Australian Council of Social Service.
A short extension to the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement (which divvies up the money to each state and territory to give to services), is being sought from July 1 though its permanent future is still up in the air.
"The government is currently seeking an extension of the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement with states and territories to support the transition to a new housing agenda," a spokesman for the Minister for Housing told the Mercury.
"The government will continue to consult on this transition. The government has an ambitious reform agenda to help address Australia's housing challenges."
The Albanese Government is also looking into developing a new National Housing and Homelessness Plan, with expressions of interest now open for public contributions.
SYFS supports young people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness and their families in the Illawarra Shoalhaven and Southern regions of New South Wales. In 2021/22 SYFS provided substantial support to 5,373 young people and 2,486 families. Many of the young people SYFS supports become homeless because they are fleeing domestic and family violence.
The ASU is calling for community support and asking everyone to sign their petition, in support of workers in the homelessness sector: www.megaphone.org.au/petitions/don-t-close-the-door-save-homelessness-services-1
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
