Teen boys charged over Wollongong brothel stabbing, armed robberies

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 10 2023 - 12:13pm
The brothel in West Street where a man was stabbed in an alleged armed robbery. Picture by Robert Peet.

Police have charged three teenage boys with a series of armed robberies targeting brothels, one of which resulted in a man getting stabbed in Wollongong.

