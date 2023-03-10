Police have charged three teenage boys with a series of armed robberies targeting brothels, one of which resulted in a man getting stabbed in Wollongong.
Detectives from the Robbery and Serious Crime Squad established Strike Force Generation when brothels in Wollongong and Sydney's west fell victim to four armed robberies and two attempted armed robberies last month.
The first occurred in Wollongong when, shortly before 2am on Wednesday, February 8, two people went to a brothel in West Street and allegedly threatened a 54-year-old male employee with knives while demanding cash.
The man was allegedly stabbed in the leg before the pair fled.
One week later, about 1.30am on Wednesday, February 15, two people attended a brothel in Pendle Hill.
One allegedly threatened an employee with a knife and an axe, while the other threatened another worker with a knife, demanding cash before fleeing in a white ute.
About 45 minutes later, another armed robbery took place at a business in Fairfield.
Two people, armed with an axe and a knife, allegedly threatened a 61-year-old male employee, stole cash and a mobile phone, then left in a white ute.
Just 15 minutes later, two people allegedly threatened a 34-year-old male employee at a Villawood brothel while armed with a knife and an axe.
The employee was hit in the head a number of times before the pair allegedly stole cash and an electronic tablet.
Police will allege another two businesses were targeted in attempted armed robberies in Clyde and Rydalmere that same morning.
About 8am on Thursday, detectives raided a home in Marayong, near Blacktown, and arrested two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17.
The older boy was charged with eight offences, including aggravated robbery with wounding or grievous bodily harm, robbery and attempted robbery armed with an offensive weapon, larceny, and being carried in a vehicle taken without the consent of the owner.
Police charged the younger boy with nine offences, including robbery and attempted robbery armed with an offensive weapon, larceny, drive and be carried in a vehicle taken without the consent of the owner, and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
Another 16-year-old boy was arrested at a home in Kyeemagh later in the day and was taken to Kogarah Police Station.
He was charged with seven offences including aggravated robbery with wounding or grievous bodily harm, robbery and attempted robbery armed with an offensive weapon, and being carried in a vehicle taken without the consent of the owner.
All three teenagers were refused bail to appear at children's courts later today.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
