An elderly woman has been hospitalised with a concussion following an alleged robbery in Unanderra, with police seeking to track down the culprit.
Police have been told a 76-year-old woman was leaving a supermarket on the Princes Highway about 4.20pm on Thursday, when she was approached by a man who stole allegedly stole her handbag from the shopping trolley before pushing her to the ground.
The woman was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she was treated for concussion, and lacerations and bruising to her face, hands and body.
Police have released still from CCTV footage in their appeal for further public information on the alleged incident.
The alleged offender in the image is described as being aged between 30 and 40, with tanned skin, and short dark hair.
At the time, police say he was wearing a black shirt with white 'Massimo' branding, blue jeans and Nike shoes and was carrying a green backpack.
"As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information to call Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," officers said in a statement.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.