Elderly woman hospitalised after alleged robbery, police seek to find culprit

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 11:40am
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District have commenced an investigation and have released CCTV images of a man they believe could assist with inquiries. Picture from Lake Illawarra PD.

An elderly woman has been hospitalised with a concussion following an alleged robbery in Unanderra, with police seeking to track down the culprit.

