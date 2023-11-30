Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Education

Stars, record labels have their eye on Bulli High's end-of-year '80s glam concert

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bulli High School students at a rehearsal after school on November 28, 2023 ahead of their '80s concert. Picture by Adam McLean
Bulli High School students at a rehearsal after school on November 28, 2023 ahead of their '80s concert. Picture by Adam McLean

Bulli High School students are getting ready to transport the community back to the '80s with their Friday night concert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.