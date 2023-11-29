Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Illawarra coal mines at risk of becoming 'stranded assets'

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 29 2023 - 9:58pm, first published 7:10pm
Deidre Stuart said the findings were a wake up call for regulators in Australia. Picture by Adam McLean
Deidre Stuart said the findings were a wake up call for regulators in Australia. Picture by Adam McLean

There are growing global calls for banks and financial institutions to stop funding new or expanded metallurgical coal mines, including in the Illawarra, as the race towards green steel speeds up.

