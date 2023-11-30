Illawarra Mercury
New bouldering gym offers Olympic-level climbs in Albion Park Rail

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
November 30 2023 - 4:44pm
Jayden Shepherd, Luke Magill (owner/director) and Nick Montague at the Dynomite bouldering gym in Albion Park Rail. Picture by Robert Peet
In two weeks, Illawarra residents have the chance to climb architecturally designed walls, built by a leading global bouldering company with builders flown in from Bulgaria to complete the fit-out in Albion Park Rail.

