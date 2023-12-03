'Look out for us': underdogs Uni issue warning to Illawarra cricket rivals

University captain Angus Cumming has issued a warning to Illawarra cricket rivals to write-off his underdog Students at their own peril.
His comments came after University cruised to a nine-wicket win over Port Kembla on Saturday.
The victory at King George V Oval sees Uni equal first with Wollongong after six rounds of the one-day competition.
Due to wet weather only two of the five scheduled round six games went ahead on Saturday.
University made the most of their opportunity to play, bowling out the home side Port for just 132 from 43.1 overs.
Alec Dobson bowled especially well, snaring 4-11 from just 6.1 economical overs.
His team-mate Tharanga Mathangadeera also bowled well, claiming 3-27 from 10 overs.
Ammar Bajwa (43), Harry Hobson (29) and Jack Yates (24) were the only three Port Kembla batters to reach double figures.
Uni needed only 22.5 overs to pass Port's total.
After Dobson was bowled out for a golden duck, Luke Huard (79 not out) and Jonathon Rose (46 not out) combined to guide Uni to 1-136 in reply.
Huard was particularly ruthless on the bowling attack, hammering 10 fours and one six in his his unbeaten 78-ball knock.
Cumming was impressed with his team's performance and season to date.
"It's been a pretty successful season so far," he said.
"It's also been quite frustrating with the weather that's been around, as it's been hard to develop consistency with training and games and stuff.
"But I think the boys have proven in the games that we've played, that we've got a big season on the cards.
"I think our good form comes down to how well we're getting on as a group.
"I think it's super important to have good morale and just confidence going in to all games. We're all playing for each other, which has been fantastic and with that good results are coming our way.
"I think we are enjoying our cricket and teams need to look out for us.
"This year we're going in as just a bit of an underdog, which we're more than happy with. But with our performances so far, I wouldn't write us off."
In the only other game to go ahead, defending champions Northern Districts secured a 57-run win over Wests Illawarra at Figtree Oval.
The Butchers batted first and compiled 9-196 thanks in large parts to Daniel Wark (28), captain Sam Hobson (30), Thomas Williams (31), Keegan White (21) and an unbeaten 36 from Xavier Mcdevitt.
Kyle Brockley was the pick of the bowlers for Wests, claiming 3-43, with Robert Cauduro and Lachlan Welsh also taking two wickets apiece.
Wests struggled in reply, with only captain Udara Jayasundara (65) and lower-order batter Cauduro (24) reaching doubles figures as Wests were bowled out for 139.
Lucas Allen, Isaac Warburton and Jackson Stewart shared the wickets, snaring four, three and two respectively for Northern Districts.
