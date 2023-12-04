Step inside Wollongong's stylish new Balthazar champagne bar

A stylish new champagne bar is opening this week with bubbles from under $10 per glass to bottles that will set you back thousands.
Named after a 12-litre-sized champagne bottle (each size is named after Biblical figures), Balthazar, will serve beverages from around Australia and the world, paired with fine foods to pick at or make a meal of.
Have a night out with a glass of Kylie [Minogue] prosecco at $15 a glass or splurge and celebrate with a standard bottle of the finest at $4250 a pop.
"We can't be everything to everybody but we're trying not to intimidate people on the price point. We want to provide something that suits most budgets," said co-owner Sharon Arrow.
"We are a Champagne Bar, so a huge chunk of our of our beverages are on the more expensive side, but ... people can come in and have a bowl of truffle fries and two glasses of bubbles, you know, they'll [spend] less than 30 bucks."
There'll also be cocktails, local beer, and spirits on offer and it's all complimented by a decadent menu with a variety from high tea to lobster sliders, Wagyu steak tartare, truffle fries and cob loaves.
Wine expert Jane Ferrari is consulting the bar's owners on what will and will not work, and told the Mercury that despite the cost of living biting many at present, now is the perfect time to open.
"People have had a gutful of the cost of living crisis ... it sounds like the worst time to open but it's festive season," Ferrari said.
"For that moment from when you walk in the door and it shuts behind you - mortgage, cost of living .. phone calls and emails - this is the eye of the storm [the calm centre]."
And if you're wondering how could they possibly sell such a long list of bubbles by the glass as the fizz might run out, Arrow assured they have a "Coravin pouring system" which seals the gas and keeps those bubbles fresh.
Balthazar is found on Kembla Street in Wollongong, opposite the Town Hall. It's open Wednesdays to Sundays from 3pm - bookings preferred.
