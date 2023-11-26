11 exciting new eateries and bars to try in the Illawarra this summer

Despite Christmas fast approaching and interest rate rises pulling at the purse strings, the Illawarra still has a thriving foodie scene with new venues popping up for summer.
Three venues are following the business trend of collaboration - that is, sharing a premises with another hospitality business - which seems to be doing the trick to boost trade.
Whether it's fancy fish and chips, eat-at-home Italian cuisine, or a glass of french Champagne to celebrate the festive season, here are the latest places opening to have your taste-buds singing.
Finally, a new fish and chippery has taken over the old Salty Squid site at the Shell Cove Marina.
PunkFish - operated by David Beus and Emily Lewisman - everything on the menu will be fresh and locally sourced, gluten-free, the chips will be hand-cut, fresh salads on display, and take-away orders will be packed in traditional butchers paper as a nod to yesteryear.
Sadly, the original Bar Padres closed in Kiama, but the team behind the eatery is taking over Thirroul's Buck Hamblin coffee shop on Wednesday to Saturday nights.
From 5pm to 9pm, the "noodle box" takeaway joint will have a menu of Italian-style delights, with limited spots for dine-in.
The menu will change weekly and weekly specials will be available for those looking so save their pennies. Find them on Facebook Details here.
This one opens early December and we can't wait to celebrate the festive season at this decadent champagne bar.
The glamorous venue is set to feature marble features, Louis XIV-style furniture and a baby grand piano, according to owners Sharon Arrow and Michael Graham when the Mercury spoke with them earlier in the year.
You'll find it inside the Lang's Corner building, at the corner of Crown and Kembla streets, while the menu is set to feature bubbles from around the globe plus a classic cocktail list and elevated nibbles - think charcuterie boards, oysters, lobster cocktail, Beluga caviar, duck fat French fries, crab sliders and French and Australian fine cheeses.
It will open Wednesday to Sunday nights, with bookings being taken now.
New owners have moved into the former Two Sisters Garage on Park Road, and are preparing to put their own spin on the Bulli institution while keeping what locals love in place.
The beans in the grinder are now roasted by Padre, a specialty coffee roaster from Melbourne, while the menu will expand the takeaway offerings so people can grab-and-go.
The front bar is expected to reopen early next year with local beers on tap, while operating within the existing approvals for opening hours and licensing.
Low-and-slow BBQ masters have opened Big Five Lapa Restaurant in Woonona, serving brisket to Biltong.
The eatery is for meat-lovers or fans of South African cooking with traditional fares, meaty snacks like Droewors plus brisket burgers, wings and occasionally sweet treats like crepes.
The new venture on the Princes Highway takes over from Time and Taste Indian. Currently it's open Monday to Sunday.
Borne out of a food truck in an East Corrimal backyard, crepe purveyors Saltie Dog have expanded into a purpose-built commercial kitchen in Wollongong Central's food court.
The menu will pay homage to Southern Crepes' recently deceased founder, Peter Farthing, with a crepe to be named in his honour. It will also feature gluten-free options and is pitched as somewhat "healthy takeaway", albeit with Connoisseur ice cream-laced sweet options on offer.
Owners say the food court set-up allowed for a better crepe-eating experience than the food truck - which continues to operate - can allow.
A new bar serving up house-made snacks, local wines and spirits has opened in Wollongong near the corner of Keira and Market streets.
Roy's Restobar is inspired by Vince Gibbs and Lloyd Hendriksen's travels through Europe, where they said diners blurred the line between bar and restaurant.
The menu starts with grilled olives and preserved citrus, BBQ broccoli and grilled stone fruit, progressing to a grilled market fish served with anchovy and beach herbs.
Much of the menu is also made in-house, including malted dinner rolls served with house butter and a home-made coppa and tomato 'xo' sauce, house-made cheese and house-cured sardines.
Formerly known for events, Villa D'Oro is now dishing up take-home packs from their new premises in Fairy Meadow (expect lasagne and cannelloni on the menu).
The new shop front, which also offers house-made paninis and coffee for takeaway, is open from 6am.
Find them at shop 3/12-16 Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow.
Nestled in the heart of Berry, a new haven for gin-tasting and cocktails has emerged, offering delights from a South Coast distillery.
The chic new bar, found in the WorkLife co-working space on Albert Street, will open Friday nights plus Saturday and Sundays from 11am into the evening.
Expect gin, whiskey and vodka tastings, cocktail-making workshops, "meet the maker" nights and eventually gin-making classes.
The Secret Garden Cafe in Woonona has expanded to put on an Asian fanfare of Peking duck and other delights by night under the new Duck In Heaven restaurant which co-occupies the space.
The menu includes duck pancakes, crispy duck spring rolls, Chinese barbecue pork. fluffy bao buns, among other delights.
Starbucks has returned to the Illawarra after a 15-year abesence, with the coffee chains new Warrawong store the only one in NSW outside Sydney.
The coffee giant opened the store on Thursday, November 2 and a spokesperson said on Monday afternoon that the team had served close to 3500 people since.
The drive-thru store is located at the former Bunnings site - what is now known as the Bayview Centre - at the corner of King Street and Northcliffe Drive.
