11 exciting new eateries and bars to try in the Illawarra this summer

By Newsroom
Updated November 26 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 2:17pm
Despite Christmas fast approaching and interest rate rises pulling at the purse strings, the Illawarra still has a thriving foodie scene with new venues popping up for summer.

