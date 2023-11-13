Illawarra Mercury
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Local Business

South Coast's Tara Distillery unveils chic gin-tasting bar in Berry's heart

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 13 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alarna Doherty and Ben Stephenson of Tara Distillery at their new new gin tasting and cocktail bar inside WorkLife on Albert Street, near the IGA carpark in Berry. Picture supplied.
Alarna Doherty and Ben Stephenson of Tara Distillery at their new new gin tasting and cocktail bar inside WorkLife on Albert Street, near the IGA carpark in Berry. Picture supplied.

Nestled in the heart of Berry, a new haven for gin-tasting and cocktails has emerged, offering delights from a South Coast distillery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.