Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

The Gong 2023: Your guide to Wollongong's richest horse race at Kembla Grange Racecourse

Joshua Bartlett
Desiree Savage
By Joshua Bartlett, and Desiree Savage
November 9 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The countdown is well underway for the Illawarra's million-dollar race day, The Gong, on Saturday November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.