Check out the field for Saturday's $1m The Gong at Kembla Grange

It's the fourth running of the Illawarra richest race, the $1 million The Gong.
The initiative, established by Racing NSW, has reinvigorated racing in the region, with the feature mile jumping at 4pm on Saturday at Kembla Grange.
It was Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's prize last year, as Riodini held off a fast-finishing Hope In Your Heart for Kerry Parker.
Wollongong Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown will bang the ceremonial gong pre-race this year, following in the footsteps of Robert Price and UFC champion Alex Volkanovski.
"It is great to have such a well respected local identity such as Tania hit the gong this year," Illawarra Turf Club chief executive Steve Keene said.
"This really ties into the local theme as the club has used Alex Volkanovski and Robert Price in the past."
The Mercury is a proud new naming rights sponsor for $1m The Gong, on a 10-race meeting which also features the 1000m The Warra sprint.
"The Illawarra community has been right behind the Million Dollar race since it's inception and this has been further highlighted by the partnership with the Illawarra Mercury," Keene said.
Kembla Grange Racecourse, Saturday (4pm)
1 CEPHEUS (61kg; Trainer: Matthew Dunn, Jockey: Nash Rawiller; Barrier: 4)
2 NEW MANDATE (58.5kg; Chris Waller, Josh Parr; Barrier: 8)
3 OSIPENKO (58.5kg; Chris Waller, James McDonald; Barrier: 10)
4 SURF DANCER (58.5kg; Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Tim Clark; Barrier: 14)
5 SKYMAN (58kg; Chris Waller, Tom Sherry; Barrier: 6)
6 KIRWAN'S LANE (57kg; John O'Shea, Sam Clipperton; Barrier: 19)
7 PALMETTO (57kg; John Sargent, Koby Jennings; Barrier: 12)
8 COMMUNIST (56.5kg; Michael Freedman, Rachel King; Barrier: 5)
9 DETONATOR JACK (56kg; Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Jason Collett; Barrier: 9)
10 BANJU (55kg; Lyle Chandler, Unknown; Barrier: 20)
11 WATERFORD (54.5kg; Chris Waller, Regan Bayliss; Barrier: 2)
12 WILD PLANET (54kg; Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes, Tyler Schiller; Barrier: 1)
13 SPANGLER (53kg; Kris Lees; ,Dylan Gibbons; Barrier: 17)
14 ART CADEAU (52.5kg; Terry Robinson; Jett Stanley; Barrier: 7)
15 WICKLOW (52.5kg; Chris Waller, Jay Ford; Barrier: 3
16 CUBAN ROYALE (52kg; Robert and Luke Price, Brock Ryan; Barrier: 13)
Emergencies
17 SUPERIUM (52kg; Michael, Wayne and John Hawkes, Zac Lloyd; Barrier: 18)
18 LOCH EAGLE (52kg; Kris Lees, Reece Jones; Barrier 16)
19 SUPER HELPFUL (52kg; Barbara Joseph and Paul and Matt Jones, Unknown; Barrier: 11)
20 I'VE BEAN TRYIN' (54kg; Matthew Kelley, Unknown; Barrier: 15)
