A local chef and restaurateur have vowed to re-energise an ailing fish and chip eatery at Shell Cove Marina by getting back to basics.
Executive chef to the Waterfront Tavern, David Beus, has taken over the Salty Squid as a side project with business partner Emily Lewisman, owner of Kiama's Miss Arda.
The pair are adamant they will transform the venue into something the community will love.
"Me living here, I've even struggled to find ... the fresh side of things," Lewisman said.
"Everything's processed."
Everything will be fresh and locally sourced, gluten-free, the chips will be hand-cut, fresh salads on display, and take-away orders will be packed in traditional butchers paper as a nod to yesteryear.
Now known as Punk Fish, the fryers and grills will start serving the public within the next month with the option to dine inside at their new bar.
But, there will be no grand opening - yet - so the owners can perfect their menu and service to ensure it's exactly what the public wants.
And there will be no average chips drowned in chicken salt here, the pair said food would have a "post-modern vibe".
"We're just going back to the way things were when we were growing up," Beus said. "It's fresh, and a bit of a throwback to what was from the past."
While the venue is to be called Punk Fish, it has nothing to do with Billy Idol or iridescent mohawks, but rather a "rebellion" to what's going on in the hospitality market, according to Beus.
Expect favourite fish shop tucker, but with modern twists like Beus' famous curry sauce.
Punk Fish at Shell Cove Marina, is expected to be open by mid-November.
