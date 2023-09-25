Another crusader trying save you money while saving thousands of tonnes of produce going to the tip is now bringing the goods to the Illawarra.
Good and Fugly is the latest company to deliver fruit and vegetables boxes to the region, filled with items that would be deemed unsuitable for supermarkets due to size, shape or freshness (too close to their used-by date).
Sydneysider Richard Tourino launched the company in 2020 to fight the food waste pandemic, with the team delivering over 620,000 kilograms of quirky produce to consumers ever since.
"People really want to do good and they're looking to be sustainable, but it's kind of really hard and there's not a lot of opportunity out there ... and it needs to be at least as convenient at least as affordable is what you're trying to to replace," he said.
"So we've designed this whole business on the premise that people want to do good, you've just got to make it cheaper than the alternative and more convenient."
It could be another avenue to explore for people tightening their belts due to the rising cost of living.
A recent survey by welfare advocates ACOSS found nearly three quarters if of people living on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance and Parenting Payment were skipping meals to save money.
Meantime, 42 per cent of Aussies said grocery shopping was causing them financial stress, according to Finder's Consumer Sentiment Tracker.
Adding the Illawarra to its delivery destinations follows in the footsteps of other similarly-priced companies like Farmers Pick and Odd Prod, with all three advertising their boxes will beat supermarket prices while helping do their bit to save the planet.
Around 25 per cent of unwanted produce doesn't leave Australian farms, in NSW that accounts for around for 392,900 tonnes a year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Mr Tourino has also created a "farmers hotline" where farmers with too much "reject" produce (for example, peaches that have suffered hail damage) can call to offload it to Good and Fugly for a once-off opportunity.
Good and Fugly - like the others aforementioned - has a range of boxes starting from $35 of fruit, vegetables or a mixed produce box.
The smallest box includes around six to eight kilograms of seasonal produce, while a large box includes around 10 to 12 kilograms of seasonal produce (check each company's websites for exact details).
Of those surveyed in July and August, they found 73 per cent were eating less or skipping meals, while 64 per cent were are cutting back on meat, fresh fruit, vegetables and other fresh items.
The Mercury road-tested a $35 "large" mixed box from Good and Fugly, which also included an easy recipe for corn and carrot fritters - two vegetables that were inside.
There was a mix of very fresh and delicious produce, almost weighing seven kilograms collectively.
It was enough to feed a family of two adults and a toddler for about a five to six days.
The Mercury also road-tested a $46 "couples" mixed box from Farmers Pick, with the addition of delivery the total cost was $52.
It included a great variety of odd-shaped, fresh and delicious produce, almost weighing 12 kilograms collectively.
It was enough to feed a family of two adults and a toddler for about a 10 to 12 days.
The EPA has a Love Food Hate Waste program, with associated website, to help households and business make the most of their food - saving money and waste at the same time.
For households they have a free online "Food Smart" tool to help people reduce how much food they're wasting at home, here are six tips from that program below.
