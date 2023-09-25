Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

What's inside Good and Fugly, Farmers Pick grocery boxes delivering to the Illawarra

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 25 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another crusader trying save you money while saving thousands of tonnes of produce going to the tip is now bringing the goods to the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.