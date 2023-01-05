New Wollongong steakhouse chef says the secret is in his sauce

Plans are gathering pace for a steakhouse to set up in one of Wollongong's most prominent locations - boasting a "confidential" South African spice mix as its point of difference.
The Meat & Grain Co intends to open an 89-seat restaurant in the new Langs Building at the southern end of the Crown St Mall.
The high-ceilinged venue would cover two ground-floor tenancies, design plans submitted in the liquor license application show.
Chef Savi Dutta said he had been working in the industry for 15 years, many of them in the kitchens of a quality steakhouse, and wanted to use his knowledge to bring something "unique" to Wollongong.
"We have the signature basting, which is very unique in Australia," he said.
"It's our own recipe, a secret sauce - it's confidential. We baste the ribs, chickens, steaks, everything."
The Mercury tried to get Dutta to reveal even just a couple of ingredients for the sauce, but he wouldn't budge an inch.
"People love the barbecue flavour, it's sweet and tangy, that's why they keep coming [back]," he said. "We thought that was the best way."
He estimated there would be 10-12 different steaks on the menu, as well as ribs and burgers.
Dutta said he had been to South Africa just once but fell in love with the flavours. Meat & Grain Co will extend the South African theme to the artwork and handmade ropes that will be used to decorate the restaurant.
General manager Kartik Chaudhri will be taking care of the front of house and managing the restaurant.
"We've both been working in hospitality for a good 10-15 years - we've always wanted to do something of our own ... [and] I love steak," he said.
"It's South African based - the sauce that we'll be using is a signature baste that we use for the ribs.
"It's a steakhouse - meat will be the main focus. Steaks, ribs. Obviously we have seafood on the menu, we will have a vegan option on the menu. It's an open restaurant to every kind of market."
They said they would be aiming to open in the first quarter of this year, but a date was not certain as the planning approvals process slows down over the summer holidays.
Meat & Grain Co would aim to fill a space in the Wollongong dining market which has not always been easy.
Daniel Shirley's French diner Debutant on Keira St tops the fine steak list, with Stonegrill in the Builders Club highly rated, and the Outback Steakhouse a family destination.
The liquor licence application is on exhibition via the Officer of Liquor, Gaming and Racing until January 14.
