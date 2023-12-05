Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
The Mercury in 1858: 'Beastly' to drink at a wake, says writer

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
December 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Drinking when friends come over was one of many gripes one 1858 Mercury letter writer had about Illawarra residents and their attitude to alcohol.
Looking back at December 6, 1858

Drinking at a wake and funerals was "inexpressively beastly" according to a Mercury letter writer.

