Illawarra Mercury
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Local Business

Wollongong fitout company leaves trail of broken promises and bad debt

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 5 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Wollongong-based interior design and fit out business has left at least half a dozen businesses with incomplete or defective work, after taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.