Illawarra U12 cricket side chasing Foster Shield glory

Illawarra's U12 cricket side fancy their chances of winning this Sunday's Foster Shield grand final against Parramatta.
Illawarra coach Dean Merola just hopes the team's best player Oliver Lach-Newinsky gets to play.
Oliver is being encouraged to play for Illawarra's U13 representative side but Merola hopes common sense prevails and the talented cricketer, who has produced Don Bradman-like figures with the bat this season, gets to play in the showpiece fixture.
'It's been a long time between drinks since Illawarra has beaten a Sydney rep side. It would be great if we could win on Sunday. To do so, it would help if we had our best players on the field," he said.
'I'm not sure if Oliver will be available for us. I'm hoping common sense prevails and he plays for us.
"Our team has gone through the season undefeated, it would be great for Oliver and his team-mates if he could play and we go on to win the grand final."
Merola said there were a number of talented players in the Illawarra squad but admitted cricket prodigy Oliver Lach-Newinsky had a very bright future.
In Illawarra's semifinal victory over central Coast 2, Oliver made 50 runs and took 1-14 to guide his team to a 24-run win.
Before the semifinal Oliver was already the competition's leading run-getter with 463 runs at an average of 231.50, better than even the great Donald Bradman, who scored 6996 Test runs for Australia at an average of 99.94
Oliver, who lives in the Southern Highlands but plays his club cricket for Illawarra outfit Helensburgh, has recorded scores of 50, 154 not out, 59, 44 not out, 103 not out and 53 not out.
He is also the team's leading wicket taker with 12 wickets at an average of 7.75.
"Oliver is one of the most talented kids I've seen in the age group, no doubt, and I've been involved in the game forever," Merola said.
"The kid can play, he's impressive. He's a lovely young kid. He's got his head screwed on.
"He thinks about the game, he understands the game and the cricket brain he has at his age is incredible.
'He has a very bright future in the game."
Merola said he expected his team to put up a great showing against Parramatta at Gannons Park on Sunday.
"They're a very strong side who have been sort of playing a few more years than us. They'll be tough to beat," he said.
"But I'm pretty confident in our boys. We have a very good side.
"There's no reason why we can't beat them and win the Foster Shield."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.