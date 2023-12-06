Illawarra Mercury
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Government announces emergency department taskforce as Wollongong hits wait time records

Natalie Croxon
Kate McIlwain
By Natalie Croxon, and Kate McIlwain
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 3:22pm
A sign points to the emergency department in Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Adam McLean
A sign points to the emergency department in Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Adam McLean

The NSW government has announced it will establish a taskforce to bring down emergency department wait times, the day after new data revealed patients at Wollongong Hospital are waiting longer than ever.

