Illawarra women who need relief from painful urinary tract infections can now visit dozens of chemists across the region to get antibiotics instead of going to the GP under the expansion of the state's pharmacy prescribing trial.
NSW health says the expansion will benefit thousands with almost 1000 chemists now participating in the initiative.
There were five chemists in Thirroul, Fairy Meadow, Unanderra, Flinders and Warilla among the 94 which were part of the first stage of the trial, which Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said had been successful.
Dr Chant said the first two months of the trial had showed there was a need, particularly in regional areas, for innovative models of care.
"This expansion of services, beginning Monday, means more women with uncomplicated UTIs will be able to visit their nearest participating pharmacy and receive advice - and where appropriate - be dispensed medication for their UTI, and information provided to their usual GP to support integrated primary care," she said.
During the trial, the government is covering the $20 fee for patients seeking treatment at a pharmacy, meaning the only out-of-pocket costs for women seeking treatment will be for the medication they need.
A further expansion of the trial to include the resupply of the oral contraceptive pill at participating pharmacies will begin in September.
The Australian Medical Association has raised concerns about the trial, saying it gave women a "lesser and dangerous option" to getting a script from a GP.
AMA (NSW) president Dr Michael Bonning said doctors' main concern was an increase in the use of antibiotics.
"The trials are already demonstrating that most patients receive antibiotics and are not given other management options," Dr Bonning said.
"It is recognised that antimicrobial resistance is one of the biggest challenges facing our health system.
"A lifelong over reliance on antibiotics can have significant unintended consequences including allergic reactions, harder to treat bacterial infections, yeast infections and dangerous infections of the large intestine."
He also said the trial risked fragmenting medical care.
"I also know that, as a society, we are exhausted by dealing with COVID, flu and other illnesses and often find it difficult to take time off work to recover," he said.
"For all these reasons, the appeal of a quick fix might seem like a good idea at the time - but it is not good health policy."
"The evidence shows that doctor-led care delivers the best health outcomes for patients, the community, and the health system."
Dr Chant said patient safety during the trial was paramount, and rigorous procedures needed to be in place to guarantee women who did not meet the criteria were appropriately referred to a GP or hospital.
A University of Newcastle-led consortium is working closely with GPs, clinicians, pharmacists, rural clinicians and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to deliver a clinical trial that is safe for patients, NSW Health said.
Pharmacist and Chief Investigator Dr Sarah Dineen-Griffin from the University of Newcastle said the feasibility study provided early evidence of the benefit to patients through improved access to treatment.
"The study so far has shown how pharmacists can work collaboratively with GPs to improve access to primary health care," Dr Dineen-Griffin said.
"We look forward to the evaluation of the main ten-month study data, with now more than 1,000 pharmacies set to participate."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
