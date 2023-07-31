Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

NSW Police Force forms Domestic and Family Violence Registry

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 31 2023 - 7:51pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A stock image of a woman in silhouette looking out a window. Picture from Shutterstock
A stock image of a woman in silhouette looking out a window. Picture from Shutterstock

NSW Police Force has established a new team it says will improve the prevention and investigation of domestic and family violence across the state, but one Illawarra expert says the approach risks missing many perpetrators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.