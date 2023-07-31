Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Missing Persons Week, 2023: Illawarra people who never came home.

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 31 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the long-term people missing from the Illawarra. Pictures by Australian Federal Police
Some of the long-term people missing from the Illawarra. Pictures by Australian Federal Police

As families wait and hope for loved ones to return home, National Missing Persons Week shines a light on long-term missing person cases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.