As families wait and hope for loved ones to return home, National Missing Persons Week shines a light on long-term missing person cases.
Held annually, the week urges the community to come forward with information, no matter how insignificant it my seem, to help solve, in some cases, decades long mysteries.
There are at least 15 long-term missing people from the Illawarra, there details are below.
Last seen: Barrack Heights
Violet Burt left her home at Barrack Heights at 1pm August 7, 1988 to go for a walk on the beach. She has not been seen since. Age now 83.
Last seen: Warrawong
Wayne Campbell was first reported missing after the real estate noticed his account had not been paid and there was no response at his house. Further enquires revealed that Wayne had not been seen for 'some time' prior, however all his property remained his inside his place of residence. Police and family hold great concerns for the welfare of Wayne. Age now 57.
Last seen: Bulli
Toni Cavanagh, then aged 15, was last seen on July 27, 1979 around 7.30pm in the company of Kay Docherty, aged 16 (also missing).
The girls left their homes and did not return. Kay told her parents she was staying at Toni's house, and Toni told her family they were going to the movies with Kay's aunt and uncle. There was a sighting of the two at Bulli Tops, shortly afterwards. It's believed the girls were on their way to the Wollongong CBD to attend a disco, but it's not known whether they ever made it.
The girls were reported missing to the police on July 29. The following week, Toni and Kay's families received separate letters from the pair posted from the Kings Cross area, saying they were staying with friends and would be home soon.
There have been no confirmed sightings of the girls since they were seen at a Bulli Tops bus stop at dusk on July 27, 1979, although there was an unconfirmed sighting in Queensland in 1984. There are grave concerns for the safety and welfare of the girls.
Age now 59.
Last seen: Wollongong
Brendan Crinis has not been seen since September 9, 2002. He left his house in the Wollongong area and has had no contact with family or friends since. There are concerns for his safety and welfare. Age now 39.
Last seen: Bulli
Kay Docherty, then aged 16, was las seen on July 27, 1979 around 7.30pm in the company of Toni Cavanagh, then aged 15 (also missing).
The girls left their homes and did not return. Kay told her parents she was staying at Toni's house, and Toni told her family they were going to the movies with Kay's aunt and uncle. There was a sighting of the two at Bulli Tops, shortly afterwards. It's believed the girls were on their way to the Wollongong CBD to attend a disco, but it's not known whether they ever made it.
The girls were reported missing to the police on July 29. The following week, Toni and Kay's families received separate letters from the pair posted from the Kings Cross area, saying they were staying with friends and would be home soon.
There have been no confirmed sightings of the girls since they were seen at a Bulli Tops bus stop at dusk on July 27, 1979, although there was an unconfirmed sighting in Queensland in 1984. There are grave concerns for the safety and welfare of the girls.
Age now 60.
Last seen: Unanderra
Saverio Ganino was last seen by his wife on March 22, 2000 when he dropped her off at a bus stop on the Princes Highway in Unanderra.
He failed to attend an appointment later that day. Saverio's vehicle, a gun-metal grey Mitsubishi, was seen later that evening outside the gates of a dirt track at Mount Kembla. Extensive searches were made of this area and his vehicle was located, however there was no trace of Saverio. There are concerns for his safety and welfare.
Age now 62.
Last seen: Wollongong
Cheryl Gene Grimmer was last seen on January 12, 1970 at Fairy Meadow Beach. Cheryl, who was three years old at the time of her disappearance, had spent the morning at the beach with her mother and three elder brothers.
Cheryl was abducted from outside the change shed at the beach. Investigations since her disappearance have failed to find any trace of Cheryl and it is believed she has been murdered.
Age now 56.
Last seen: Warilla
Derrick Raymond Hart was last seen leaving his family home around 10.15am on January 2, 1987. Derrick was scheduled to attend a location in Wollongong on personal business, however did not make the appointment. Derrick has not been seen or heard from since.
Age now 99.
Last seen: Wollongong
Leslie Hicks went missing from the Wollongong area on March 23, 2008. Searches have been conducted, yet failed to locate him. His main mode of transport would be public transport and it is believed he may have been travelling to Newcastle from Wollongong via train.
Age now 96.
Last seen: Wollongong
Robert Neville was last seen in the Wollongong area on September 30, 2008. Age now 45.
Last seen: Bellambi
Tania Nicholls, aged 16, was last seen by her mother in September 1988. Tania has not been seen since and has not been in contact with friends or family. Age now 52.
Last seen: Albion Park
At 7am on October 26, 1989, Grant Rodgers left his Albion Park home to attend work in Thiroul. He failed to turn up for work and has not been seen since. Grant's four-wheel drive was discovered at Mt Kembla without any trace of him.
Age now 62.
Last seen: Warrawong
Pauline Sowry (aka Lawerence) was last seen on November 29, 1992 in Warrawong. Age now 74.
Last seen: Wollongong
Daniel Stort was last seen on July 5, 2015 by his mother. He went missing from his home address in Smith Street in Wollongong. Age now 36.
Last seen: Kiama
Jaki-Lee Walsh, then aged 22, was last seen by her boyfriend after dropping him to work on April 14, 1989. Jaki-Lee was seen driving in the Kiama area that day. She has not made contact or been seen by family or friends since this time. Age now 55.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
