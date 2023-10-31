Illawarra Mercury
Bones found at Mount Kembla identified as missing man, Saverio Ganino

By Angela Thompson
Updated October 31 2023 - 9:09pm, first published 6:57pm
Skeletal remains found during bike track works in the escarpment at Mount Kembla last month have been identified as those of long-term missing Cordeaux Heights man, Saverio Ganino.

