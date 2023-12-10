Illawarra Mercury
Bulli teen Alara Livingstone to make debut with Wollongong record label

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 10 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:50pm
Bulli High School Alara Livingstone rehearsing for an 80s school concert. Picture by Adam McLean
At just 15, Bulli High School student Alara Livingstone has been eyed by a new local record label to release her original song Because of You in early 2024.

