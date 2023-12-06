Heatwave warning upgraded to severe, but no changes to Illawarra's beach patrol hours

Temperatures will soar to 40 degrees in the Illawarra and a heatwave warning upgraded to severe, but there will be no changes to patrol hours at pools and beaches.
It may be summer but the region is about to experience temperatures around 15 degrees hotter than average for December.
Saturday will be the hottest day with the mercury to reach 40 degrees in Albion Park and 38 in Wollongong and Kiama.
Friday will also be well above average with 32 degrees predicted in Albion Park, 30 in Wollongong and 29 in Kiama.
The mean maximum temperature for December is 25.5 degrees, 23.9 and 24.3 respectively.
Earlier this week, a low-intensity heatwave was predicted to hit the Illawarra, but early Wednesday morning this was upgraded to severe.
Extra lifeguards will be on patrol at Wollongong's beaches and pools on Saturday, but patrol hours will not be extended there or in Kiama council area.
A Shellharbour council spokeswoman said they're monitoring the situation.
"A decision about whether to extend beach patrols and/or extend pool hours will be based on afternoon forecasts and the number of users on each of the days," she said.
Weather forecasting shows severe heatwave conditions will extend across much of NSW this week.
"Heatwave conditions expected to peak towards the end of this week," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"Heatwave conditions expected to ease from the southwest over the weekend with a cooler change moving through."
Police have called for calm amid the soaring temperatures and health authorities have issued a series of safety messages.
Firefighters on high alert for areas in the northern Illawarra and some grassland areas.
While the predicted temperatures are very hot, they are still a few degrees off the hottest ever December days recorded of 43.4 degrees in Albion Park, 39 in Kiama and 38.3 in Bellambi.
In Kiama, lifeguards will return to patrolling seven beaches in the local government area on December 18.
A heatwave is when the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually hot over three days. This is compared to the local climate and past weather.
"It takes more than a high daily maximum temperature to make a heatwave. It's also about how much it cools down overnight," the Bureau of Meteorology says.
