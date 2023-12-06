Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Health

Heatwave warning upgraded to severe, but no changes to Illawarra's beach patrol hours

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated December 7 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 8:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People at Surf Beach in Kiama. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
People at Surf Beach in Kiama. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Temperatures will soar to 40 degrees in the Illawarra and a heatwave warning upgraded to severe, but there will be no changes to patrol hours at pools and beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help