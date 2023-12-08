Trapped and bleeding, how your life could depend on these Illawarra life savers

Blood, broken bones, someone has been thrown out the windscreen, this could easily be the worst day of your life.
It all happened on farmland at Rose Valley north-west of Gerringong, but thankfully it's all just a training exercise.
Every day the Illawarra's doctors, nurses and emergency personnel save lives, but it's not often that they get to practice out in the field together.
Their annual trauma training scenario is a chance to sharpen their skills, learn new things and get better at saving lives.
This year there was a smashed car and a farming accident, they also had designated areas that worked as makeshift hospitals.
Doctors, nurses, firefighters, paramedics, GPs, medical retrieval consultants, a neurosurgical consultant and final year medical students came from across the Illawarra and South Coast to take part.
They were tested by 'victims' who were deteriorating, needed an amputation or life-saving medical interventions.
"It's recognising the expertise and skills that we have in the area and having the ability to bring them together in realistic emergency situations," event organiser Dr Ryan Huckle said.
The Wollongong Hospital emergency doctor is the organiser behind the training day which is now in its seventh year.
Dr Huckle said the trauma training brings huge benefits to the community and it leads to better outcomes for patients.
"The knock-on effect of that will be better systems and better processes and better communication and more efficient work in real-life emergencies," he said.
Dr Huckle praised farmer Tim Chittick for donating his land for the day and all the medicos and emergency personnel who attended.
"This whole day is created without any budget and it's done on the basis of healthcare workers volunteering their time, their expertise and also sometimes their equipment," he said.
Students from Corpus Christi Catholic High School at Oak Flats also attended and used the day as a learning opportunity.
