Illawarra Mercury
Home/Community/History

The Mercury in 2004: Boxing day ban for Wollongong businesses

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boxing Day sales at Shellharbour in 2019 ... back in 2004 the NSW government closed a loophole that would have allowed Wollongong retail stores to open on December 26. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Boxing Day sales at Shellharbour in 2019 ... back in 2004 the NSW government closed a loophole that would have allowed Wollongong retail stores to open on December 26. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Looking back at December 9, 2004

A loophole that would have allowed Boxing Day trading for Wollongong businesses was closed by the NSW government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.