The Mercury in 2004: Boxing day ban for Wollongong businesses

A loophole that would have allowed Boxing Day trading for Wollongong businesses was closed by the NSW government.
In 2004, Boxing Day fell on a Sunday, so the public holiday would fall on the Monday.
What that meant was December 26 could have been treated as a normal trading Sunday.
So the government stepped in and amended the 42-year-old Shops and Industries Act to stop Wollongong retail stores (and those in Sydney and Newcastle) from opening on December 26 this year.
"The changes mean retail employees and small business owners will enjoy two consecutive days off over Christmas," Industrial Relations Minister John Della Bosca said.
Stores in designated tourist areas such as Shellharbour, Shoalhaven and Kiama were exempt.
Illawarra Business Chamber CEO Tim Lewis wasn't happy.
"They recognise the benefit of tourism for Shellharbour but not for Wollongong," he said.
