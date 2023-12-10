The Mercury in 2010: Shellharbour MP steps down

Sitting Shellharbour MP Lylea McMahon decided to resign, pulling out of the preselection vote for her seat.
Ms McMahon had only served one term as a state MP, being elected with the support of then Premier Morris Iemma, in 2007.
Her decision to retire was made due to family reasons and her mind was made up when she attended her son Oliver's preschool graduation a few days ago.
"He was only a baby when I started ... to see him there I realised I had missed all that time ... it was very difficult," she said.
She insisted the resignation wasn't because she was expecting to lose the ALP preselection vote up against rivals Wollongong nurse John Rumble and United Services Union organiser Anna Watson.
"I believe I would have won the preselection. I certainly was in with a good shot," Ms McMahon said.
"This is a difficult decision, but it's proper that I allow someone who is committed to contest the 2011 election."
