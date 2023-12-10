Illawarra Mercury
The Mercury in 2010: Shellharbour MP steps down

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
December 10 2023 - 12:00pm
Labor candidate for the seat of Shellharbour Lylea McMahon had the support of NSW Premier Morris Iema in 2006. Ms McMahon would only serve one term as a state MP before quitting in 2010. Picture by Ken Robertson
Looking back at December 11, 2010

Sitting Shellharbour MP Lylea McMahon decided to resign, pulling out of the preselection vote for her seat.

