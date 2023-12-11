Illawarra Mercury
Bisalloy, BlueScope selected to supply steel for nuclear subs

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 11 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 11:21am
Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth and Bisalloy's Andrew Huckstepp at the company's Unanderra site. Picture by Robert Peet
Two Illawarra manufacturers will play a major role in the production of Australia's future submarine fleet.

