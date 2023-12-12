The ultimate designer residence in Figtree

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Featuring seamless in/outdoor transitions, grand expanses of glass and spectacular views of the trees and escarpment, this home is a prime example of lavish living.
East-facing on a 1096 square metre block, it is positioned in the highly sought after Redgum Ridge Estate, one of Figtree's premier positions.
Listing agent and Belle Property Illawarra director, Nicole Kay said this bespoke home delivers on every level - providing style, space and serenity in a prime location.
"With its exceptional design brought to life by a custom builder, it reflects a strong commitment to form and function via its high-end tech and comfort features," Nicole said.
"Impressive in size and incredibly versatile it features three living areas plus dining and study.
"Buyers will appreciate the luxury finishes such as the Blackbutt timber and burnished concrete floors, electric blinds with phone connectivity and hefty 19kw of solar power."
This contemporary dual-level home is as comfortable as it is luxurious.
The grand Italian marble kitchen features a genuine butler's pantry, island and quality Neff and Miele appliances.
There are four generously sized bedrooms including a full-sized main bedroom suite with private balcony and couple's en suite.
The stunning main bathroom oozes sophistication and includes a freestanding tub, state-of-the-art finishes and heated floors.
"The home also offers a large covered entertainment deck flowing to the heated swimming pool and spa, both taking in beautiful escarpment views," Nicole said. "There's even a hot-water outdoor shower."
The home has zoned air-conditioning for year round comfort and is complete with a double lock-up garage and shed.
In this premier position you'll be only minutes from parks, public and private schools and Figtree Grove shopping precinct while enjoying easy access to Wollongong CBD and the highway to Sydney.
"This home leaves little to be desired and is sure to grab the attention of family buyers, upsizers, professionals, and lifestyle buyers," Nicole said.
"It is a superb executive residence set in idyllic surrounds."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.