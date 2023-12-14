Get out of the heat and dive into underwater hockey in Wollongong

In most sports hitting the bottom is hardly ever a good thing.
The exception to this rule is in underwater hockey, where participants are actually encouraged to get to the bottom as quickly as possible.
Some of the best in the business at this actually compete for the Wollongong Wobbegongs Underwater Hockey Club.
This Sunday some of these state and national champions will be on hand when the Wobbegongs run a free trial of underwater hockey at the University Pool, Building 13, between 1pm and 3pm.
Developed in Britain in the 1950s to help divers and British commandos maintain fitness, and originally known as 'Octopush', underwater hockey is fast building up a reputation as the best sport nobody has heard of.
Typically played with six players on each team, opponents dash for a weighted puck and move it along the bottom of the pool toward an open-ended goal tray that is three meters long.
There are no goalies - each side uses teamwork and formations to defend and score.
It is a no-contact sport, in which pulling and grabbing are not allowed however at first glance you can be mistaken for thinking you're watching an underwater equivalent of field hockey, football or basketball in the sense that movement and anticipation are key to maintaining possession of the puck.
The one difference, eventually your opposition will have to come up for air, something you don't see on any other sports field, pitch or court.
In a sport where size and strength isn't everything, and thanks to the lack of contact under water, female participation numbers are on the rise both domestically and internationally.
Several members of the Wollongong club recently returned home from the UWH World Championships where Australia took home the gold in the Elite Women's competition and finished runners-up in the Master's Women category.
Home to both Australian and NSW state representative players the Wobbegongs have called Wollongong home since the mid-1990s' and are looking to grow and expand the sport in the Illawarra and the South Coast with a free club open day.
The free trail on Sunday, December 17 runs from 1pm to 3pm.
Juniors, aged 11 years and above as well as adults are most welcome.
Women are especially encouraged to come to this session as there will be a women's only game.
All you need to be is a competent swimmer. If you have your own snorkel gear that fits bring it along, otherwise the club can supply you with everything you need to 'give it a go'.
For more details or information email the Wollongong UWH club on wollongonguwh@gmail.com.
