Underwater hockey is fast building up a reputation as the best sport nobody has heard of.
Well, that is what those who play the little known sport like to proclaim.
Even Hollywood movie star Chris Hemsworth seemed to take to it when he played underwater hockey during an episode of his Foxtel documentary series Limitless.
As part of the show the Aussie heart throb attempts six epic challenges in his search for longevity. Hemsworth played underwater hockey to prepare to go free diving and catch a fish.
Wollongong University Underwater Hockey Club president Giulia Risorto was adamant underwater hockey was the best sport no one had really heard of.
"It may not be that well known but it really is a thrilling and enjoyable sport," she said.
"It is wonderful for your fitness. It gives you an anaerobic workout I'd say because you hold your breath as you exercise.
"I think the fitness that you get, the friendships that you get are wonderful.
"I think it is a good sport because you could play it at any age, At our club our oldest player is about 72 and our youngest is about 14-years-old.
"It is very exciting, you are up and down and it is all 3D [three-dimensional] plus you are holding your breath.
"The good thing though is you don't have to have an extremely long breath-hold to play, you can just have a normal breath hold. I'm not an extraordinary long breath holder but I have good timing and know when to go in the water and when to take a break. The timing comes in time. The more you play the more used to it you get."
Risorto was part of the 11 Wollongong University Underwater Hockey Club members who represented NSW at the 2023 Australian National Underwater Hockey Championships in Bunbury, WA.
NSW sent three teams to the championships held from January 16 to 21 - winning gold in two of them - the women's elite team and the masters' team.
Wollongong man Ryan Heckenberg was named the competition's most valuable player.
Risorto said the club was looking to build on its recent success and attract more members, especially those aged in their teenage years.
She welcomed people to drop by the University of Wollongong pool each Tuesday night from 7.30pm to try out the sport for free.
"We offer four free trials. That way people can really give the sport a go and see if they want to take it up,"Risorto said.
"We have had little trouble in the past recruiting uni students but they tend to stay for a couple of years and then move on. We really want to encourage more locals to come and play and join our club."
The basics of underwater hockey:
Risorto said the club was holding an invitational tournament for current players on Saturday, March 4.
"We expect to see players come down from Sydney, Canberra and maybe even some players from Perth will show up," she said. "We usually get around 40 to 50 people turn up. The most we've had is about 80 people during the pre-Covid years.
"There will also be a beginners trial for children aged 10 and over, in the shalllows."
To register visit the Facebook page of the Wollongong University Underwater Hockey Club.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
