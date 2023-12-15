Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Fire tears through homeless man's camp site metres from WIN Stadium

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
December 15 2023 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The charred remains after a fire tore through a make-shift camp in the sand dunes at City Beach, Wollongong on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Picture by Nadine Morton
The charred remains after a fire tore through a make-shift camp in the sand dunes at City Beach, Wollongong on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Picture by Nadine Morton

A fire has torn through a make-shift camp set up in the dunes behind City Beach overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.