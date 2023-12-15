Fire tears through homeless man's camp site metres from WIN Stadium

A fire has torn through a make-shift camp set up in the dunes behind City Beach overnight.
Firefighters were called to the dune area off Marine Drive in Wollongong around 11.20pm on Thursday, December 14 after reports of the fire.
Upon arrival they found an area of bush alight, along with items belonging to people who sleep rough in the dunes.
A Fire and Rescue NSW Wollongong firefighter told the Mercury that the fire, which measured around 20 metres by 20 metres, was quickly extinguished and prevented from spreading.
Among the charred remains was cooking equipment, clothing, shoes, a guitar, bicycle, a shelving unit and a chair.
Three tents in the camp site were not damaged during the blaze.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were not called to the fire and nobody was injured.
The camp is around 100 metres from one of St George Illawarra's home grounds at WIN Stadium.
At this stage the cause of the blaze is unknown.
This dune area is well known among homeless people and those who sleep rough in Wollongong.
