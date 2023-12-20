Port Kembla's beloved music venue The Servo about to get a whole lot bigger

Port Kembla's beloved music venue The Servo is about to get a whole lot bigger and bring a whole lot more creative types to the suburb.
James Spink took on the role of venue director around mid-2023 having a slew of accolades in his career like managing Sydney's Oxford Art Factory and running multi-venue art festivals, and has great visions ahead for the "precinct".
"We're keen to do multimedia and multifaceted art shows which is something I really love and want to have in the space that ties into the ... concept of The Servo offering," he said.
"A little bit of music, then there's there's theatre and film, we've been doing a lot of audio-visual and live collaborations where bands will play an improvised soundtrack to a film and reimagine movie scores and stuff like that."
Moving into the former gym next door, will become NASA Galleries with a logo paying homage to the site's former glory days and will be a gallery and event space, plus a studio and workshop space, and will host artist residencies.
The name is also in line with other great spaces such as MONA (the Museum of Old and New Art in Tasmania), Spink has formed a simple acronym of "New And Special Art".
"We're not going to be quite at that scale or have that much financial backing to run with but hopefully we can we can bring some of that level of creativity," he said.
"[The logo will be a] nod to the past and a look to the future of what we're we're trying to do."
Spink will utilise the "lull" of live music over Christmas to get stuff done, with the new space hoping to be open by the end of January.
"The level of excitement and energy around [the suburb] is great," he said.
"The one thing that I find is amazing the town and every business within it, everyone wants to see Port just keep evolving and see it be somewhere where - particularly a lot of creative - industries can really flourish and be realised."
He said the "vibrancy" of the area had been building over time, adding to its diverse culture, and loved how locals were passionate, proud and excited about the place where they live.
"It's an exciting time, but I think we've only just scratched the surface, to be honest."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.