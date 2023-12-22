Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

Four UOW women return from the trip of a lifetime in Antarctica

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated December 23 2023 - 8:47am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Wollongong (UOW) academics Distinguished Professor Sharon Robinson, Dr Tamantha Stutchbury, Professor Danielle Skropeta and Dr Diana King at the Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow after returning from Antarctica. Picture by Adam McLean
University of Wollongong (UOW) academics Distinguished Professor Sharon Robinson, Dr Tamantha Stutchbury, Professor Danielle Skropeta and Dr Diana King at the Innovation Campus in Fairy Meadow after returning from Antarctica. Picture by Adam McLean

Four University of Wollongong academics have returned from the Homeward Bound voyage in Antarctica to learn about leadership skills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help