Family with water 'up to knees' rescued from Kiama caravan park

Kiama copped the brunt of the wild storms that hammered the Illawarra on Christmas Day, as emergency services rushed to rescue a family trapped in a caravan with water "up to their knees" late in the evening.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning after 10pm on December 25 and almost according to plan, the lightning and thunder hit Camden, Appin and Picton first then Wollongong, Helensburgh and Port Kembla.
The Illawarra and South Coast were hit the hardest in the state, except for Grenfell in the Central West which was blanketed in a hail storm resembling a white Christmas, according to NSW State Emergency Service spokesperson Emily Barton.
NSW SES volunteers responded 312 calls for help across the state on Monday night, with 106 of those in the South Eastern zone - most in the Illawarra and South Coast.
Crews worked to rescue two adults and two children who were trapped inside a caravan with water up to their knees at the BIG4 caravan park on Ocean Street, Kiama about 10.15pm.
NSW SES brought the family to safety before helping others relocate to safer areas.
A second rescue took place in Kiama about an hour later in which people were trapped in their car with water up to the windows.
Crews were also kept busy in Albion Park, undertaking two flood rescues from 10pm.
One car was stuck in flash flooding on Taylor Road, and the other car was trapped on Station Road - both streets are notorious for going under in the wet.
In its 11.30pm report, the bureau reported 70 millimetres of rain at Albion Park since 9am Monday. Kiama had 48 millimetres and Bellambi almost 30 millimetres. 156 millimetres fell in three hours at Eurobadalla, resulting in flash flooding.
Localised flooding on the tarmac at Sydney airport led to flight delays, diversions and cancellations on Christmas Day, according to Weatherzone. In the 24 hours to 9am Monday the airport received 91.2mm of rain, marking the wettest December day in 53 years.
No major injuries were reported and no one was transported to hospital as a result. Many jobs related to fallen trees, leaking roofs, and water coming into homes.
Crews remain on standby as a severe thunderstorm is expected again on Tuesday afternoon.
Ms Barton reminded motorists who are travelling on Boxing Day to heed the warning to not drive through flood waters, with the risk of damage to roads heightened by Monday's storm cell.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.