Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby to return to Sydney FC

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 29 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 12:33pm
Mackenzie Hawkesby will return to Sydney FC for the remainder of the A-League Women's season. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM
Mackenzie Hawkesby will return to Sydney FC for the remainder of the A-League Women's season. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM

After a stint in the English Women's Super League for Brighton & Hove Albion, Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby will return to Australia with Sydney FC.

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

