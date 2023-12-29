Illawarra Mercury
Council's quick paint job after outcry at Shellharbour signage

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 29 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:30pm
The new signs have a fresh coat of paint where the words "dining precinct" and an arrow pointing to Shell Cove once were. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The new signs have a fresh coat of paint where the words "dining precinct" and an arrow pointing to Shell Cove once were. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Weeks after a new sign was installed at the intersection of Addison Street and Harbour Boulevard in Shellharbour, lettering directing motorists towards a "dining precinct" in Shell Cove has been painted over.

