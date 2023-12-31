Humpback whale entangled in net off South Coast

Efforts have been underway to free a humpback whale entangled in a net off Batemans Bay on the South Coast.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service's (NPWS) whale disentanglement team received help from Marine Rescue NSW crews on Sunday afternoon to free the mammal.
Marine Rescue Inspector Glenn Sullivan said the crew of one of the organisation's Batemans Bay vessels tracked the whale from near the Tollgate Islands north until specialists could begin to disentangle the animal, while another Marine Rescue boat took two NPWS members to the whale.
"It's believed the whale might have been entangled for some time," Inspector Glenn Sullivan.
Marine Rescue crews were stood down at 3.45pm, but NPWS vessels and staff remained on scene.
Inspector Sullivan said the Marine Rescue crews from Batemans Bay were on standby to provide further help if needed.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment, which oversees the NPWS, has been contacted for further information.
