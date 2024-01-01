'We just couldn't stop smiling': Dos Santos sisters do family proud

Shellharbour sisters Jynaya and Indiana Dos Santos couldn't stop smiling when they shared the pitch together for the first time for Sydney FC in the A-League Women's competition.
Elder sibling Jynaya headed home the match winner for the sky blues against Wellington at the weekend. The moment was made even more special when her younger sister Indiana was brought on as a substitute in injury time to see out the victory.
It was a self-confessed tough slog in her first season with Sydney FC, but Jynaya Dos Santos doesn't go down that easy.
The 18-year-old netted her first goal for Sydney FC against Wellington and picked the perfect time to score it. In a match that was all supposed to be about the return of Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby, Dos Santos stole the show coming off the bench to give her team a 1-0 result.
Jynaya made her debut for Sydney in November 2022 but that was her sole cap for the entire campaign due to injuries. The match at Allianz Stadium last Friday marked her second appearance for the sky blues.
She was called upon from the bench by coach Ante Juric and with the deadlock still not broken, Dos Santos headed home the match winner.
It was also a special moment for the whole Dos Santos family, with both Jynaya and Indiana on the pitch for the first time together in the ALW.
"As soon as she came onto the field we just couldn't stop smiling," Jynaya said.
"My mum was crying a lot. It was the first time we'd played together in the A-League. We played together in the AFC Championship but this one was just really good."
The elder Dos Santos said that her first season as a professional was as tough as they came. She said scoring the match winner at home was something that she thought may never happen
"Those things don't come that often and I don't take them for granted and I just enjoy the moment," Jynaya continued.
"It's really good but I've just got to keep working hard and hopefully get another opportunity like that.
"It meant a lot because last season was hard. There were a lot of doubts. I was doubting myself everyday, but I just had to try and stay strong. It's not just a physical game, it's more of a mental game as well.
"My family got me through it. And at the time Indiana was doing really well so I was positive for her, but it was also hard for me as well.
"Hopefully if I just keep working hard myself I can get on the team sheet again and come on as a substitute. A bonus would be being in the starting 11, but I think that'll take a bit of time. So maybe [my role is] coming on and impacting the game like I did in the previous game."
Both Dos Santos sisters earned their first professional contracts last season where Sydney completed the premiership/championship double.
In 2022/23 Indiana became Sydney FC's youngest ever goalscorer at 15 years and 170 days old. The now 16-year-old played a vital role in the team's grand final victory against Western United.
It has not gone all Sydney's way this season, but the win against the high-flying Phoenix went a long way in surging them up the ladder.
FC sits fifth in the competition and will have a short turnaround against Canberra on Wednesday, January 3, before taking on the Mariners away on Sunday, January 7.
