Wanted: a home for Popeye, Dapto's one-eyed kitten warrior

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated January 3 2024 - 9:00pm, first published 8:48pm
Dr Matt Young inspects a Popeye on December 15 and (inset) the kitten as he appeared on December 27. Main picture: Robert Peet
All skin and bone, with a flea problem, worms and cat flu, the future looked bleak for the grotesquely injured kitten, Popeye.

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues.

