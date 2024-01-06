Man injured at Broulee Beach after suspected sting-ray attack

A man has been plucked from the water after suffering a serious injury on the NSW South Coast.
Surf Life Savers and emergency services sprang into action after a 76-year-old man suffered an injury in the water at Broulee Beach, south of Batemans Bay.
First responders were called just after 11.40am.
Rescue crews including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter retrieved the man from the water around midday.
He was treated for a cut to his ankle and later taken to Moruya District Hospital.
Initial reports suggested the cause of the injury may have been a shark bite, however subsequent inquiries have found this was unlikely and the man was more likely to have been the victim of a stingray barb.
